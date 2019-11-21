Fleeting minutes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nature has always inspired artists all over the world. Kannur-based artist Vyshakh Vijayan’s debut solo exhibition that concluded at Durbar Hall Art Centre is a peek into the various colours of nature. Titled ‘Mining the minutes,” the exhibition features paintings made with oil and acrylic on paper. A graduate from Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College, Vyshak’s fascination with nature started since he was a child. “I have been drawing since I was a kid and nature has always inspired me,” adds the 23-year-old painter.

The artist uses a peculiar painting technique, wherein he applies a coat of paint, outlines it and then scratches out the unwanted bits. “This means that I have to finish the painting before the oil dries and starts to stick,” he says, adding the ‘mining’ of each detail from a basic frame is what the line-up is all about.

Vyshak’s paintings reveal the surreality that lies in landscapes. The blues and greens, the grey of a rain-touched sky, and crimsons that tint sunsets. A painting named ‘Landscape with Unknown Life’ especially stands out. It depicts an extensive land overcast by dark clouds with a glint of turbulence. The exhibition also features a series of frames, with a mirror fitted into paintings of green pastures.

“The first frame is just an image of a lush forest, symbolic of the earth before humans. The mirror placed in the second frame implies human’s entry into the planet. The mirror grows in size as the series progresses and it goes on to show how nature is being replaced by human beings,” he says. The reflection of every viewer on the mirror is quite thought-provoking, a means for Vyshak to point out how all of us are responsible for destroying the planet. ‘Mining the Minutes’ was inaugurated by activist Mythreyan on November 14.