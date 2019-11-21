Ganja worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized from South railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Narcotics Squad (ATS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday arrested two youths with 11 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 5.5 lakh from platform 1 of Ernakulam Junction railway station. The arrested are Thomas A M, 24, of Nilambur in Malappuram district and Sreethu P Shaji, 24, of Kottarakkara in Kollam district. According to the RPF, the youths were carrying the ganja in two bags.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the ganja was transported from Coimbatore to Ernakulam for sale in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. Both the accused persons are working in malls in Kochi city,” said an RPF officer.Thomas is a BTech graduate while Sreethu is a graduate. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

With the latest seizure, the ATS under the supervision of IG RPF, Southern Railway, Birendra Kumar, has seized narcotics worth around Rs 1.55 crore so far this year in Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.

A team comprising RPF SI Varghese, head constable Siji Augustine, constables Sreenivasan and Ajithkumar made the arrest.