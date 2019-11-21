Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Science Fest to feature India’s tech advancements

Another attraction is the promotion of ‘Scientoons’, an innovative branch of science learning through cartoons. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Want to see the latest technologies in the underwater surveillance system and a wide variety of such developments in India’s science and technology sector developed by various research agencies? Well, a scientific spread has been arranged for those with the scientific temper by the Swadeshi Science Movement in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Cochin Shipyard, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). 

Swasraya Bharat, the Kerala Science Fest which is to be held from November 23 to 26 at Marine Drive, will throw open the doors to the unseen world of latest developments in science and technology achieved by the premier research facilities in the country. According to V N Sanjeevan, Emeritus Chair of Kufos and president of Swadeshi Science Movement, the science fest would also set a platform for dialogues on the climate crisis and extreme weather events being attended by a panel of stalwarts in the area from across the country.

“Apart from the exhibition, a student-scientist interaction will be a major attraction of the programme on the first day. The interactive programme will focus on climate crisis and alternatives which will be led by a panel of experts,” said Sajeevan. Another attraction is the promotion of ‘Scientoons’, an innovative branch of science learning through cartoons. 

There will also be a talk on ‘Mission Shakti’, an anti-satellite weapon which India tested recently. The talk will be conducted by the man behind ‘Mission Shakti’ U Raja Babu, programme director of DRDO on Monday.

