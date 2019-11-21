Kochi airport runway re-carpeting work begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The runway re-carpeting work of Cochin International Airport (CIAL) started as per schedule on Wednesday. The operations of the airport were suspended at 10am and they resumed at 6pm. The milling work to remove the tarring on the taxi link also got underway. The work to relay the power lines of the runway is under progress.

The tarring concreting works of the runway will start only after completing the electrification. The reconstruction of the drains on each side of the runway is also being done simultaneously.According to authorities, there was no rush at the terminals as proper coordination of all departments was ensured.The check-in counters for domestic flight services starting after 6 pm opened at 3 pm, while international counters began from 2 pm.