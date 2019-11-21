Microsoft to host workshop to boost startups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing its efforts to accelerate India’s startup ecosystem, Microsoft is organising a technology workshop in Kochi on Friday with business-mentoring and networking sessions ahead of sustained guidance to select firms.

Organised in association with the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the November-22 event is part of the MNC’s Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ project that aims to strengthen startups in cities beyond metros. Led by Microsoft experts and industry stalwarts, the event at the KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery will enable innovative entrepreneurs to interact with senior officials of the state government as well.Organisers noted startups in cities faced the challenge of keeping operations cost-effective amid a lack of support to cutting-edge technology support and a dearth of mentorship from ecosystem players.