PHCs in the district to be upgraded

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Primary Health Centre (PHC) with adequate space, laboratories and enough medicine stock may sound too good to be true. Yet, such facilities and more will be made available to people in the 54 PHCs in the district which would be modified as Family Health Centres (FHCs) by the end of the financial year. The FHCs will house laboratories for basic testing, pre-checkup areas, modular pharmacies and waiting area for patients. Also on the anvil are immunisation units and development of hygiene and sanitation-related infrastructure.

“There are 14 FHCs operational in the district at present. Forty more PHCs will be upgraded as FHCs. We aim at making the centres more patient and children-friendly,” said district programme manager of National Health Mission Mathews Numpelil. Already, outpatient timing at the centres has been extended by three hours to 9am-6pm from the earlier 9am-3pm.

What’s more, the 14 FHCs operational at present are also going paperless. Meaning, a patient consulting a doctor there need not run around with a piece of paper to get medicines or avail a test. The laboratories, pharmacy and doctors’ room will be connected to a common network which will, among other things, allow the staff faster access to a patient’s health records.

“Two FHCs, one at Paipra near Muvattupuzha and the other at Chowara, a small town near Aluva, have already gone paperless. The remaining 12 will go paperless by the end of February next year,” said Numpelil.

Inpatient facilities soon

Health officer M M Manoj said PHCs are mainly aimed at prevention rather than treatment. “Now with PHCs getting upgraded as FHCs, even inpatient facilities can be introduced there, so that patients in rural areas can access basic medical treatment,” he said, adding, “Though the extended timing is a boon for patients, doctors’ shortage for night shifts is a concern that needs to be addressed.”

Numpelil said the new modified FHCs will no longer face shortage of medicines for basic ailments. “We will take steps to ensure they are always stocked,” he said. FHCs are being set up as part of Aardram Mission, the state government’s health programme.

What can you expect

Numpelil said special aid will be given to patients approaching the FHCs with depression and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), including asthma. “A ‘Swas clinic’ would be set up at the centres, which will help us in referring patients to other hospitals in case they need better treatment for their ailments,” he said. To make the FHCs children-friendly, the soon-to-be-set-up immunisation clinics will provide toys to children to comfort them during injections, said Numpelil.

Going paperless

The 14 FHCs operational at present are also going paperless. Meaning, a patient consulting a doctor there needs not run around with a piece of paper to get medicines or avail a test. The laboratories, pharmacy and doctors’ room will be connected to a common network which will allow the staff faster access to a patient’s health records

Main facilities at FHCs

Challenges faced by health centres

Shortage of doctors in health centres

No nightshift doctors at many health centres

Lack of treatment beds

What is NQAS certification?

National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification is awarded by the National Health Mission, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The certification is warded to health centres based on various factors including laboratory facilities, hygiene, patient friendliness, basic amenities in administration departments, infection control system and so on.

Laboratory

Outpatient timing extended till 6pm

Waiting area

Modular pharmacy

‘Swas clinic’ for patients with asthma and COPD

Child-friendly immunisation clinics

6 healthcare centres rewarded with NQAS certification

General Hospital, Ernakulam

Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pandapilly

CHC in Keecheri

FHC in Paipra

FHC in Vazhakkulam

PHC in Kottapadi

Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Thrikkakara