Pollution response exercise held n Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Coast Guard district in charge of Kerala and Mahe conducted an ‘Area Level Pollution Response Exercise’ on Tuesday to evaluate the capabilities and response mechanism to preserve the marine ecology from oil spills. The exercise was organised in association with Cochin Port Trust and Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating capabilities and response mechanism of various stakeholders as per National Oil Spill Disaster and Contingency Plan. Officials from all three agencies focused on the steps to protect the marine ecology.

The spill management team demonstrated procedures for containment, recovery, transport, storage and disposal to effectively manage a worst-case spill in Kerala. Indian Coast Guard units and Port Trust’s vessels participated in the deployment of pollution response equipment.