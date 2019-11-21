Socially relevant subjects find mention in high school drama competition

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR : Taking a ‘U’ turn from the previous trends, the 13 dramas staged under the High School category at the Ernakulam District Revenue Youth Festival focused on socially relevant subjects. The floods, inadequacies of the modern education system and atrocities against women were the major subjects the students selected for the competition. ‘Vadi’, a drama staged by Kalamassery Rajagiri School, clinched the first place.

The drama qualified for the state level competition by portraying the lives of people who raised their voice against evil practices. Adam Shen, Albin, John, Taslin, Clara, Salman, Ashin, Adit, Rohan and Savio performed in the drama which was written and directed by Mohan Krishnan. Jishnu Shaji, a student of Mookkannur SHO High School who immortalised Lambodharan Pillai in the drama ‘Prasnam’, was selected the best actor. The best actress is Sandra Maria.

However, the FAS auditorium, where the drama competitions were held, witnessed noisy scenes when some participants questioned the qualification of the judges. Even the delay in setting up the stage also led to an argument between the organisers and students.