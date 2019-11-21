Home Cities Kochi

Socially relevant subjects find mention in high school drama competition

Taking a ‘U’ turn from the previous trends, the 13 dramas staged under the High School category at the Ernakulam District Revenue Youth Festival focused on socially relevant subjects.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Amrutha Surya P A, a student of St Teresa’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School, shares a light moment with her brother Adithya before the start of the mohiniyattom competition in HSS category at the festival. The event was delayed for over two hours | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

 PERUMBAVOOR : Taking a ‘U’ turn from the previous trends, the 13 dramas staged under the High School category at the Ernakulam District Revenue Youth Festival focused on socially relevant subjects. The floods, inadequacies of the modern education system and atrocities against women were the major subjects the students selected for the competition. ‘Vadi’, a drama staged by Kalamassery Rajagiri School, clinched the first place.

The drama qualified for the state level competition by portraying the lives of people who raised their voice against evil practices. Adam Shen, Albin, John, Taslin, Clara, Salman, Ashin, Adit, Rohan and Savio performed in the drama which was written and directed by Mohan Krishnan. Jishnu Shaji, a student of Mookkannur SHO High School who immortalised Lambodharan Pillai in the drama ‘Prasnam’, was selected the best actor. The best actress is Sandra Maria. 

However, the FAS auditorium, where the drama competitions were held, witnessed noisy scenes when some participants questioned the qualification of the judges. Even the delay in setting up the stage also led to an argument between the organisers and students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp