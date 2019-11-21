Home Cities Kochi

The design of art

Latheesh’s artistic ethos is an amalgamation of design and illustration in an almost non-confirmative way

Published: 21st November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into the Moothon Art Show currently under way at Cafe Papaya, one notices multiple visual renditions of androgyny alluding the transgressive theme of the recently-released eponymous film. Striking among these are the ones that greet you at the entrance, two large monochrome mixed-media prints by brand designer Latheesh Lakshman. Bold strokes and irregular shapes take the form of quasi humans brazen in their display of male and female parts or the lack thereof. 

Having worked with some of the biggest names in the advertising industry, Latheesh’s artistic ethos has evolved into an amalgamation of design and illustration in an almost similar non-confirmative way his latest work exudes. “Moothon is a completely new take from all the films we have seen so far in the Malayalam film industry.

Latheesh Lakshman

After watching it, I was struck by this word, ‘pennano’ which translates to ‘are you a female?’. The word, when uttered, represents a confused state where a person is unable to determine the gender of the other person. This is the attitude of society towards anyone who doesn’t fit the binary. I think of society as transgender because it lacks a singular character. This was the ideological genesis for the work I made for the exhibit,” says Latheesh who heads Untitled, a branding venture based in Kochi, as its creative director. 

Like all great stories, Latheesh’s journey is also inspiring. As a kid, he remembers doodling on the ground using his finger which, over the years, turned into a pre-occupation with sketching. “I took part in many drawing competitions as a kid. I would bunk classes and go to my art teacher to paint. It was him who got me enrolled into the College of Fine Arts, Trivandrum,” says Latheesh. Soon after his graduation, he went to Bengaluru to work with Ogilvy Advertising.

“Back then, every pass-out would migrate to the nearest metro. I did the same. After working in Ogilvy for four years I moved to the UK and worked with Ikea Design and Wieden+Kennedy. These experiences moulded me as a designer as I had the opportunity to work with some prominent people,” adds Latheesh who played a significant role in branding the first edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale. 

“The experience of working for the biennale made me understand how to integrate design and art. It contributed hugely to my aesthetic. Going forward, I would like to explore my creative passions. This would require learning a new language sensibility but I am sincere about investing more time into it,” says Latheesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp