Conduct load test first, then decide on Palarivattom flyover demolition: HC

Contractor, consultant still believe test will help avoid razing of Palarivattom bridge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover to determine the structural stability and load-bearing capacity before demolishing it. The division bench said a qualified agency should carry out the test after sending notices to all stakeholders.

The court also directed contractor RDS Project Limited to bear the entire expenditure of the load test. 
The entire proceedings should be completed in three months and the government must file a statement along with the load-test report. The court said the state government can decide after the test on whether it should proceed with its demolition decision or take a different approach altogether on the matter.

The court issued the order on the petitions filed by RDS Project and others seeking a directive to conduct a load test before demolishing the flyover and constructing a new one. They contended a load test should be done to determine the flyover’s structural stability. The structure could be used after carrying out minor repairs. 

The court noted the contractor also pointed out that though certain cracks had developed in the girders, those need only repair — which the contractor is willing to do — and it will not affect the strength of the bridge in any way. A similar view was expressed by consultant KITCO, which submitted that it may not be possible to ascertain the strength of the bridge if the girders and platforms are demolished.

State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that since the width of the cracks on many girders was more than 0.3 mm, the flyover was already non-compliant even before conducting a load test. The government had already decided to entrust the flyover reconstruction with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. 

The court said before demolishing the platform and girders, it was better to have a load test conducted to avoid any further controversy. The contractor, as well as the consultant, still believes that the load test would prove that there is no requirement for demolishing the structure, the court noted.

‘high chances of malpractice’
Office-bearers of the Builders Association of India (BAI) said there are high chances of malpractice in the 
load test to favour the reconstruction plans. “Though the court has taken the correct decision, it has given the responsibility to the state government to execute the test. When the government itself favours reconstruction, how can we expect a fair outcome in the process,” asked a member of BAI, Kerala chapter.

