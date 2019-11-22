COPD: Here is everything you need to know

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an umbrella term used to describe progressive respiratory diseases that cause breathlessness and irritation. India has become the ‘COPD capital of the world’, with the number of cases rising every year. We are also in the second position when it comes to mortality rate of COPD, leading to more deaths than AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and diabetes put together. Despite these alarming facts, COPD is highly neglected in the country and barely finds any mention in the media. Delayed COPD diagnosis and management is worsening the situation, causing irreversible damage to patients. The disease has a pattern where it aggravates with age and could go undetected during earlier stages.

Illus  EXPRESS

According to Dr Fathahudeen, Head, Government Medical College, Ernakulam, Persistent exposure to the risk factors and respiratory infections can aggravate the condition. “Lack of awareness on COPD, its symptoms and implications prevent people from seeking help and reaching out to primary care physicians. And even if they visit the general practitioner the possibility of under-diagnosis is high,” he says.

The situation is bad in Kerala too, the state has over 4,680 reported cases per one lakh population and ranks fifth in the country. When it comes to mortality rate, Kochi alone has around 39 deaths per 1 lakh population and the state ranks 21st in India. Health experts are attributing these alarming figures to the reduced air quality in the state in the past decade.

The conversion of independent lands and green pastures into flats and industries and the increasing number of automobiles on the road are primary culprits.

“Diagnosis of lung attack is often based on the degree of worsening signs of COPD, such as oxygen levels being lower than normal, findings of a physical examination, wheezing and rapid shallow breathing. Identifying the signs and symptoms of lung attack and getting help on-time is the best way to curb the disease’s symptoms,” says Dr Paramez A R, consultant pulmonologist at Lisie Hospital, Kochi and Fellow of American College of Chest Physicians and the Society of Critical Care Medicine, USA.

Better safe than sorry

Though COPD and lung attack may be hard to prevent given our current living situation, precautions can be taken to reduce their effects—like going for regular check-ups and using respiratory masks. One way to tackle once symptoms begin surfacing is by using inhalers to open the airways and reduce inflammation.

One may require hospitalisation and supplemental oxygen.

Optimisation of medical therapy using nebulised anticholinergic bronchodilators may be applied for starting stages. In severe cases, supportive ventilation using non-invasive agents to remove excess carbon dioxide from the blood may be required. Regular breathing exercises, cutting down on smoking, practising a good diet and yoga could improve your lung health and reduce susceptibility to the condition.