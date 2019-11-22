Home Cities Kochi

Experts expect test will provide clarity

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the wake of the Kerala High Court directive to conduct a load test on the Palarivattom flyover before going for reconstruction, structural engineering experts expect the decision will provide clarity on the matter.  “The government decision to reconstruct the flyover bypassed the engineering procedure. We never said that the flyover need not be demolished. Our request is to follow the proper engineering procedures before finalising the decision and it has now been approved by the court,” said Reji Zachariah, president, Association of Structural and Geotechnical Consulting Engineers (ASGCE).  

“If the load test conducted as per the rules laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) shows the structure is unsafe, the flyover should be demolished for reconstruction. If it is found to be safe, then we can rectify the mistakes through proper maintenance,” said Zachariah.

However, the association will challenge the HC directive to allow the contractor to run the load test. 
“We will give another appeal to hand over the work to a professional agency like IIT-Madras who are experts in bridges. The government can also bring in an international player to assess the structure and make an impartial decision,” he added. 

Echoing a similar opinion, Anil Joseph, a structural engineering expert, said, “Even the study report of IIT-Madras reiterated the need for a ‘load test’ after necessary repair works. But the government took an independent decision to demolish the structure. As the test only incurs an expenditure of `4 lakh, it is sensible to run the test before spending `20 crore on reconstruction,” he said.

