Orthodox Church refutes claims of Jacobite faction

The Orthodox faction also refuted the claims of the Jacobite Church that they are capturing churches.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on Thursday denied the allegations that the Church prevented funeral of Jacobite believers and sought undertakings from relatives of the deceased stating change of allegiance for funerals. Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros told mediapersons here that the Orthodox Church has not demanded any undertaking from anyone for funeral and never asked anybody to leave their Church. “Our efforts are to ensure a facility to worship together. Administrators may be elected as per the majority in the particular church. In churches where the Supreme Court (SC) order was executed, such administrative councils have been elected. Orthodox Church stands for a litigation-free united church,” said Diascoros. 

A group of priests of the Orthodox faction had approached the Church with a petition urging it to find a way in which rival faction members can be welcomed into the church without hurting their religious sentiments. “Our Church is open to opinions and suggestions of faithful and priests and therefore they have the freedom to raise their opinion as well. The authorities concerned will discuss the matter related to the letter,” said Diascoros. 

The Orthodox faction also refuted the claims of the Jacobite Church that they are capturing churches. “The churches in dispute were not built by the Jacobites alone. Instead, they were built much before the dispute began. There is only one Malankara Church and that is the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the court had found that they are the real owners,” he said. 

Diascoros also criticised the lethargic attitude of the state government in delaying the implementation of the court order for two years. “The Patriarch faction recognises all sacraments performed by priests of the Orthodox Church. We have consecrated their weddings and baptised them in many cases. They can accept all other sacraments but not the funeral rituals. This is a drama to create conflict and thereby earn the sympathy of society,” said Fr Abraham Johns Konat, spokesperson of the Orthodox Church, adding that they are ready to give the Patriarch due respect as mentioned in the constitution of the Church. Priest trustee Fr M O John and Church secretary Biju Oommen also spoke.

