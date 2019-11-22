Home Cities Kochi

SC to hear in open court review pleas of Maradu flat owners for relief from builders

Published: 22nd November 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in open court review pleas of some Maradu flat owners in Kochi seeking appropriate relief from the builders.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear the review petitions in an open court on the point of appropriate relief from the builders.

The counsel appearing for the Kerala government submitted a status report and said the state had partially complied with the earlier apex court order of demolition of the Maradu flats.

In compliance of the top court's earlier order, the state government has paid 27.99 crore as interim compensation to the Maradu flat owners and it will be paying 33.51 crore more to them, the counsel said.

The court then asked the state government to ensure full compliance of apex court's earlier order, including the demolition of the Maradu flats.

