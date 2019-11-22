School caught in traffic mess

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A typical day for a student of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Chittoor Road begins with a test of speed, dexterity, presence of mind and a thorough knowledge of traffic rules. The same gets repeated in the evenings too. Many times, the only thing that rescues the students from speeding buses and other vehicles is something supernatural.Recently, an 82-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding private bus while he was crossing the road in front of the school.

“Such accidents are common in the junction here,” said Shibu P Chacko, PTA president of higher secondary section. According to T V Peter, headmaster, Government Girls UP School, the school is located in the centre of the city. “Its proximity to the railway station, MG Road and Metro station has made matters worse. Vehicles going to and from the railway station pass right in front of the school. Earlier, we had to deal only with the vehicles coming from the railway station. But with the opening of the Metro, the number of vehicles using this road has increased,” he said.

According to the headmaster, the school, which has LP, UP, high school and higher secondary with over 3,000 students studying in these sections, has been requesting the district administration and the police department to depute a policeman to manage the traffic. “We have sent many representations to the SP’s office and the District Collector’s office. But to date, no decision has been taken,” said the headmaster. According to the High School PTA president, the least authorities could do is to depute personnel to control the movement of vehicles during peak hours.

“Everyday the students are testing fate while boarding the buses and crossing the roads. The bus stop is located right in front of the school, making matters worse,” said Chacko. “Speeding private buses skipping the stop to avoid students, taking the wrong side or halting way ahead from the stop are a common scene here,” said Chacko.

According to the PTA president, the accident which claimed the life of the 82-year-old man happened right in front of the students and the gruesome sight hurt them badly. “The administration has appointed policemen to control traffic movement in front of the Kendriya Vidyalayas and other schools. Why is our request ignored?” asked Chacko. According to him, the parents and the school authorities are planning to intensify their protest seeking shifting of the bus stop and appointment of a traffic cop at the junction.

the school

● The school has LP, UP, high school and higher secondary sections over 3,000 students studying in these sections.

● It is close to the railway, bus and metro stations

● Despite repeated requests, no traffic personnel has been allotted by the police department or district administration to regulate movement of vehicles