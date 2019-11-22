Home Cities Kochi

Stories from the celluloid

P K Surendran’s latest book ‘Cinemapathi Prekshakan Bakki’ is an elaborate study of eclectic films from the past

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:07 AM

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Celebrated French director Jean-Luc Godard, in 1967, made ‘Two or three things I know about her’, a cinematic classic that explored the raging consumerism prevalent in Europe at the time. The state of affairs eventually corners the protagonist Juliette Jeanson into prostitution. This outstanding work might have come six decades ago, but the grip of consumerism on world economy has only tightened since, making the movie relevant even now.  

Back home, Ketan Mehta in 1980 created Bhavni Bhavai, that exposed the inhuman caste system practised in Gujarat. Both the works mirror the harsh realities we face, one reason why P K Surendran decided to dissect them in his latest book ‘Cinema Pathi Prekshakan Bakki’.  

“I wanted to study these movies beyond their cultural and social aspects. Apart from staying relevant years later, the movies also have a strong message for the viewer. It makes it their responsibility to fill in the voids. The interactive and open-ended nature of these movies triggered my sensibilities, which is why I decided to come up with the book,” says Surendran.

Ironically, the author has picked the ‘least discussed’ works of masters for his book. While he studies ‘Two or three things I know about her’ by Godard, he intentionally chooses Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant by German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder. Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s ‘This is not a film’, ‘Taxi’ and ‘Closed Curtains’ have also been studied.

Besides studying these works, the book also throws light on why meaningful cinemas are rare these days. “If someone like Jafar Panahi, who was put on house arrest citing treason by the Iran Government, can make powerful works from within confinements and with limited resources, why isn’t there a cinematic revolution here with so many resources available?” asks Surendran.

P K Surendran

‘Cinema Pathi Prekshakan Bakki’ also shifts through  ‘Rati Chakravyuh’, the famous work of Bengali avant-garde filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak. The cult movie depicts six newlywed couples discussing life and death, among other things, eventually committing mass suicide. 

“Though we had directors using multiple cuts, ‘Rati Chakravyuh’ is unique. Apart from sound technicality, the movie introduces  a unique treatment wherein the dialogues might seem unrelatable and unemotional. In my book, I have tried to understand the use of such methods,” says Surendran.
‘Cinemapathi Prekshakan Bakki’, published by Payal Books, is priced at Rs 160.  

