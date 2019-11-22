Uber launches driver loyalty programme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uber has launched driver loyalty programme named Uber Plus in 13 cities, including Kochi. Under the programme, the company has launched the Uber Driver app, with which the driver-partners can earn points for rides which can avail free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to micro loans, faster airport pickups, and savings on vehicle maintenance costs.

These points will be earned over a fixed period of every three months and can be accumulated to unlock higher tiers such as Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, which in turn will enable driver-partners to access better rewards. The loyalty rewards programme will ensure higher savings for driver-partners, along with access to exciting rewards.

Uber Plus

● Uber Plus has been launched in 13 cities

● The driver partners can avail free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to micro loans.

● The points can be earned over a period of three months