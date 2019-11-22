Home Cities Kochi

Workshop on thoracoscopy held ahead of national pulmonogy conference 

As part of the 21st National Conference of Pulmonologists of India (NAPCON 2019), a pre-conference on medical thoracoscopy was held at Sunrise Hospital on Thursday.

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dr M Munavvar delivering inagural address at the conference on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the 21st National Conference of Pulmonologists of India (NAPCON 2019), a pre-conference on medical thoracoscopy was held at Sunrise Hospital on Thursday. The aim of the conference was to create awareness among the public and eradicate the fear in patients relating to thoracoscopy. The Live workshop was inaugurated by Dr M Munavvar, president-elect of British Thoracic Society.

Dr Nasser Yusuf, cardiothoracic surgeon and  NAPCON Workshop Committee chairman delivered the keynote address.Live procedures, hands-on workshops, and lectures by international and national faculties on various topics related to thoracoscopy also took place. Delegates from across the country participated in the live workshop. 

Thoracoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure developed recently and is used by chest physicians and thoracic surgeons to view the covering of the lungs and detect fluid accumulation. As per Dr Nasser, this is most useful in diagnosing cancer, tuberculosis and other lung diseases. “Thoracoscopyenables doctors to view the entire chest cavity.

There may be fluids or nodules in the chest which may be cancerous. By conducting thoracoscopy, doctors can remove them and ensure there is no reaccumulation,” said Dr Nasser.  Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, President, IMA, Kochi, Dr Rennis Davis, state coordinator, Thorocoscopy Workshop, Parveen Hafeez, Managing Director, Sunrise Hospital and Dr Vineeth Alexander spoke at the occasion.

