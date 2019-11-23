Home Cities Kochi

12 Kerala startups in running for unicorn status

Microsoft’s ambitious ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ project entered Kerala by rolling out guidance and networking sessions to promising startups in a day-long event.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Microsoft’s ambitious ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ project entered Kerala by rolling out guidance and networking sessions to promising startups in a day-long event. Twelve select Kerala firms are vying for a national-level round that ensures advanced guidance on developing products, strategies and funds for three finalist startups.

Kerala’s status as a state with a rich variety of startups has led Microsoft to choose 12 among them for long-term mentorship instead of 10 that has been the case earlier with Gujarat and Rajasthan, according to Lathika S Pai of the MNC. “That’s why we have titled the Kerala leg ‘Emerge X’ instead of ‘Emerge 10’,” pointed out the speaker, Country Head, Microsoft for Startups (MENA and SAARC).

“Microsoft has brought in here its top experts who are vastly experienced in giving startups tips on turning innovations into products and subsequently scale their operations both inside and outside the country,” she added.  India currently has 26 unicorns.

M Sivasankar, Secretary, IT, Government of Kerala, said Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ project has come to the state at the right time. “We are in a stage now where there is the structure, but without a roof. This programme will help Kerala’s startups gain an ecosystem that gets built sheet by sheet,” he noted.

KSUM chief executive officer Saji Gopinath said startups in Kerala fundamentally follow five stages in their course of growth. Promotion of innovative minds in educational institutions, providing startups with infrastructure and subsequently incubating them must be followed up with long-term growth strategies, he noted.

12 startups Selected
