All for the tiger

KOCHI: On a highway in Kyrgyzstan, entrepreneur Gautom Menon was cruising along, with his friend Paul George Vedanayagam. Music was being played over the speakers. The air-conditioner purred silently. It was an Indian Tata Hexa. They were feeling good. However, in the distance, a sight made Gautom frown a bit. A policeman in a navy blue uniform with a large blue cap was waving them down. He slowed down. Through Google Translate, the policeman said, “You are over-speeding -- 100 km per hour.” Gautom said, “We never do more than 90 km/hour.”

“The speed limit is 80 km/hr,” said the policeman.

Gautom said, “Where is the evidence?” The policeman smiled, looked at the sponsor logos on the car, took out a small tin box, with a slit and said, “You have a lot of resources to do such a long journey. So give us something.” Gautom then took out a cash donation box from the back of the car and said, “We are also asking for donations.”

Then he told the policeman that the duo was on a 27,500 km journey, from India, across 25 countries to create awareness of the plight of tigers. Gautom is the founder and chief brand owner of the Wild Tiger Indian rum. He also has a White Tiger Foundation called WTF with the tagline ‘Roar for our tigers’.

The policeman was still not convinced. Then Gautom hit the punchline: “We are in contact with your Ministry of Tourism. We will be in your main news tonight.” Reluctantly, the policema let them go.

The duo set out on July 4 from the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve in Palakkad. From there, they went to Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Myanmar and several other cities in between. “From Myanmar, we went to Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia….to France, Switzerland, Italy and France,” says Gautom. Along the way, they held meetings, did Powerpoint presentations, and media interviews to highlight the fact that there are only 4000 tigers left in the world.

“Of this, 70 per cent can be found in India,” says Gautom. “Which is why India is the land of the tiger. We need to act now. I always say, ‘Take a moment and look at the person on your left and right. We are the generation that is going to see the tiger being wiped out. So we should act now.’ Remember that the one-horned rhino has become extinct because of our apathy. So, we must make a difference.” Everywhere it went , the duo got a good reception: Except in China, where they eat tigers. “In China, they said just said, ‘Nice car. Can I take a selfie?’” says Gautom. “They showed no interest in the fate of the tiger.”

The duo reached Cannes on October 4 in time for the annual convention of the Tax Free World Association. Around 35,000 people, including many CEOs from all over the world were present. “We wanted to make it a big cause,” says Gautom. “We wanted people to talk about it.”

And people did. Unfortunately, corporates in India are not among them. “Indian corporates always think of building a legacy by naming a school, hospital or a sporting facility in their name,” says Gautom. “Very few of them think of adopting a tiger or doing something for the environment. We are trying to ask firms who use animal images as their company’s logo to do something.”

Meanwhile, Gautom, while on a recent visit to Kochi, was still assimilating his experiences. “I had such a wide variety of food, encountered so many different cultures, especially in the north-east and saw all types of weather—desert storms, hail storms, landslides and floods. Everywhere I noticed that once people realised we were genuine travellers, they were willing to help us. We never felt threatened. The vast majority of people are good-hearted.”