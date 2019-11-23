Can’t check every app, says Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that as mobile applications are proliferating day by day, it is impossible to monitor every application used by millions of users. The affidavit filed by the centre stated that India has 451 million monthly active internet users as of April 2019.

It also mentioned that public access to Telegram, a messaging app, could not be blocked as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act. Centre said that no request had been received from any of the nodal officers for blocking public access to Telegram.