Ernakulam tops points table, Perumbavoor comes second

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the curtains came down on the penultimate day of the Ernakulam Revenue District Arts Festival, Ernakulam with 694 was on top of the points table with Perumbavoor in the second position with 670 points. Last year’s winner Aluva bagged 637 points. North Paravur is in fourth position with 608 points. Muvattupuzha and Mattancherry share the fifth spot with 594 points each. Though Ernakulam was much behind in all the sections on the first three days of the fest, it came to the top in HSS, HS and UP sections. Perumbavoor is second in all three categories.