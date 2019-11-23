Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flats' demolition: Residents raise safety concerns

Adding to the worries of residents, a piece of concrete fell in the compound of Harshamma, a resident staying near Alfa Serene.

Maradu apartment complex

The dates for demolishing the buildings were finalised after meetings with Chief Secretary Tom Jose (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On a day the Supreme Court heard multiple petitions regarding the demolition of four flat complexes at Maradu, a group of local residents staying near the highrises on Friday approached the municipality expressing concern over the controlled implosion. According to the residents, the contractors are not following the regulations laid down by the technical committee formed to oversee the demolition.

“Even since the commencement of the work to raze the inner walls and shear pillars, we have been complaining about the callous approach of the contractors. They have been throwing the concrete debris and iron particles directly to the ground. Though they promised to spray water to mitigate the dust menace, neither workers nor officials have any interest in ensuring safety of the local residents,” said Sreekumar K, a resident.     

Adding to the worries of residents, a piece of concrete fell in the compound of Harshamma, a resident staying near Alfa Serene.”The demolition work has been having severe impact on the nearby structures. My children were playing in the compound at that time. Luckily, they escaped without any injury. The issues raised by us seem to have had no effect on the authorities,” she complained. 

Meanwhile, the staircase of a house close to Alfa Serene reportedly developed cracks during the demolition. There are 47 houses situated near the apartment complex and 13 of them are within 15 metres of the highrise. 

Following the complaints of the residents, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh visited the area and asked the contractor to stop the demolition of Alfa Serene for a few days. “I have directed the Vijay Steels workers to stop the preparatory demolition work at Alfa Serene. The work will resume only after addressing the concerns of the nearby residents,” he said. 

No insurance survey yet
Though the municipality has announced an insurance scheme for nearby houses along with  medical insurance cover for residents living within the 50 metres of the highrises, the scheme details and the agency that will provide the cover are yet to be finalised. The process of photographing all the structures for the insurance purposes haven’t started yet. 

