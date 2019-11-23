Narrow escape for driver after car bursts into flames at Kundannoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a narrow escape for Madavana native Dileep Kumar as his car caught fire at Kundannoor in Kochi on Friday. The incident occurred around 1.30pm when Dileep was driving home after buying diesel in a can from Kundannoor.According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the 2009 model car was engulfed in flames on the approach road after the Kundanoor junction. When the car crossed the Kundannoor junction, the driver noticed smoke emitting from the AC vents. Later, the fire broke out at the dashboard and glove box.

“The driver, after putting out the initial flames, got out to take the diesel can out to prevent any further fire. When he returned after placing the can at a safe distance, the entire car was on fire,” a Fire and Rescue Services official said.On being alerted, fire tenders from the Tripunithura station reached the spot. “When our unit could reach the spot in 15 minutes, the entire car was burning. Our unit could douse the fire within 10 minutes,” the officer said.

From the preliminary examination of the destroyed car, officials suspect that a short circuit might have cause the fire. “Traffic blocks are common during daytime at the Kundannoor junction. Due to slow-moving traffic, the engine unit could overheat leading to a short circuit,” the official said.“Our team will examine the car again to get a clear picture. The driver’s statement will be recorded soon,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the incident caused a huge traffic snarl-up at Kundannoor. It took an hour for the traffic police to clear vehicle movement. “Vehicle movement from Kundannoor to Aroor was hampered following the accident. Several motorists stopped their vehicles to watch the burning car. However, once the fire was put out, we could normalise the traffic movement in a short time,” a police officer said.

As it happened

At 1.30 pm, Madavana native Dileep Kumar notices smoke emitting from AC vents of his diesel car after he crosses Kundannoor junction. Flames also seen

After dousing the initial flames, he alights from car and removes a can containing diesel from the car

Within no time, the entire car goes up in flames

At 1.50pm, fire tenders from Tripunithura station rush to the spot

By 2pm, fire put out, but the car is completely destroyed

Short-circuit due to overheating suspected to be the reason for the fire