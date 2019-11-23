Home Cities Kochi

Private bus knocks down woman, legs severed under wheels

Kunjipennu aka Annakutty, a native of Brahmapuram, was admitted to Specialist Hospital in Ernakulam after she met with an accident while crossing the road.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In yet another incident of negligent driving by a private bus driver in the city, a 70-year-old woman was seriously injured after a private bus ran over her legs near ESI Hospital in Kakkanad on Friday morning. According to the police, the victim is still in a critical condition as one of her legs got severed in the accident.

Kunjipennu aka Annakutty, a native of Brahmapuram, was admitted to Specialist Hospital in Ernakulam after she met with an accident while crossing the road. The accident took place at 9.30 am when the victim, accompanied by her 12-year-old grandson, was returning home after buying medicines from ESI Hospital. 

“When they were crossing the road to reach the bus stop, a private bus knocked her down and ran over her legs. Though she was rushed to the Government Hospital, she was referred to Specialist Hospital. Hospital authorities said she was still critical and was under observation in the ICU,” a police official of Ambalamedu station said.

The police have identified the bus and its driver. “It was a private bus plying on the Tripunithura-Aluva route that was involved in the accident. We have registered a case against its driver Manoj. The driver claimed that he did not see the victim crossing the road,” said the officer.

Recently, a school student fell from a private bus and suffered multiple injuries when its conductor prevented her from boarding the vehicle. Across Kerala, as many 1,629 accidents involving private buses were reported till September this year. As many as 235 persons lost their lives and 1,084 were seriously injured in accidents involving private buses in the state.

