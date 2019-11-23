RPF personnel arrest man for smuggling silver ornaments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested a Tamil Nadu native on Friday for transporting 8.6kg of silver ornaments without proper documents. The accused, R Chandrasekar, 41, from Salem, was spotted by the RPF special squad on Ernakulam South railway station premises after he got down from Chennai - Alappuzha Express.

According to the RPF, the new silver ornaments were being transported from Coimbatore. “He was to supply the ornaments to firms in Kerala. The ornaments include chains, rings, studs and anklets. The entire haul is worth around `5 lakh,” said T S Gopakumar, assistant commissioner, RPF.

“The silver ornaments were being clandestinely transported in a shoulder bag by the accused via train to evade GST. An amount of Rs 4.6 lakh has been assessed towards tax and penalty and the same is being realised from the accused,” he said.

