Snakebite death: Inspections ordered in all schools

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the death of Class V student Shehla Sherin of Wayanad, who died after getting bitten by a snake in her classroom, District Collector S Suhas has asked schools to take precautionary measures to avoid such incidents.In the order, which Suhas also posted on his official Facebook page, he asked the officials concerned to constitute a squad of representatives from the local body, health and educational institutions and inspect all the schools within a week.

He has sought a report from the district medical officer, deputy director of education and panchayat deputy director on the steps taken by the squad. Suhas’ post of the order went viral within a few hours. While many users slammed the government over the incident, others provided suggestions.

Some also offered to join the inspection squad.Suhas said the suggestions will be taken in the right spirit. “We will conduct inspections at anganwadis and CBSE schools. A meeting with officials will be convened soon,” he said.