Congress’ plan for change of guard in corporation gets boost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Congress Committee’s (DCC) move to bring a change of guard in Kochi Corporation received a major fillip on Saturday after Shiny Mathew, who is being considered for the post of Mayor, resigned as chairperson of the town planning standing committee.

Shiny submitted her resignation to the additional secretary around 3.30pm. Member of the committee councillor Delina Pinheiro, who is being considered for the committee’s chairperson post, also resigned from the position.

Chairpersons of other Congress-led standing committees are not as willing to step down though.

Welfare standing committee chairman A B Sabu, Tax Appeal committee chairman K V P Krishnakumar and Development committee chairperson Gracy Joseph have turned down the directive of DCC president T J Vinodh to resign, saying there was no agreement on sharing the committee seats after two-and-half years.

“We will not resign. The rejig only aims to satisfy some Congress leaders. If there was an agreement on sharing seats, we wouldn’t mind resigning. But, there is none,” one of the chairpersons told TNIE recently.