Home Cities Kochi

Congress’ plan for change of guard in corporation gets boost

Chairpersons of other Congress-led standing committees are not as willing to step down though. 

Published: 24th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Kochi Corporation office

The Kochi Corporation office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Congress Committee’s (DCC) move to bring a change of guard in Kochi Corporation received a major fillip on Saturday after Shiny Mathew, who is being considered for the post of Mayor, resigned as chairperson of the town planning standing committee.

Shiny submitted her resignation to the additional secretary around 3.30pm. Member of the committee councillor Delina Pinheiro, who is being considered for the committee’s chairperson post, also resigned from the position.

Chairpersons of other Congress-led standing committees are not as willing to step down though. 
Welfare standing committee chairman A B Sabu, Tax Appeal committee chairman K V P Krishnakumar and Development committee chairperson Gracy Joseph have turned down the directive of DCC president T J Vinodh to resign, saying there was no agreement on sharing the committee seats after two-and-half years. 

“We will not resign. The rejig only aims to satisfy some Congress leaders. If there was an agreement on sharing seats, we wouldn’t mind resigning. But, there is none,” one of the chairpersons told TNIE recently. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp