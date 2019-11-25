Home Cities Kochi

Three corporation panel chiefs plan to meet KPCC president

He also said the resignation of standing committee chairpersons was sought to implement an earlier understanding.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The chairpersons of three standing committees of the Kochi Corporation, whose resignation was sought by the District Congress Committee, have decided to take up the matter with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran when he visits the city on Monday.
Welfare standing committee chairman A B Sabu, Tax Appeal committee chairman K V P Krishnakumar and Development committee chairperson Gracy Joseph had gone against the DCC diktat, saying resigning from the post just to appease a few party leaders was illogical.

“Every elected councillor has a responsibility towards voters. There are many issues that we need to address during our remaining days in office,” said one of the chairpersons.
“We are planning to meet the KPCC president and explain our stance. We are hopeful of getting a solution,” said the official. The development comes a day after Town Planning committee chairperson Shiny Mathew and Tax Appeal committee member Delina Pinheiro resigned from the post, giving a fillip to DCC’s plan for a  change of guard in the civic body. 
‘KPCC chief will take final call’

DCC president T J Vinodh said Mullappally will take a final decision on the change of guard in the civic body. He also said the resignation of standing committee chairpersons was sought to implement an earlier understanding.

TAGS
Kochi Corporation KPCC
