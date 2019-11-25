Kochi: Key accused in Athani murder held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons accused of murdering gangster Binoy aka Gillappi in full public view at Athani here on November 17 were nabbed by the police on Saturday.

Athani native Vinu Vikraman, 28, the first accused, and Grintesh, 33, of Manjikadu, the second accused, were arrested from Pongam area, while Nedumbassery resident Lal Kichu, 35, the third accused, was nabbed from the Chathiath area near the High Court. They were produced before the court on Sunday.

With this, a total of nine persons have been arrested in the case. Earlier, Akhil, 25, Nikhil, 22, Arun, 22, Jijeesh, 38, Justin, 28, and Eldo Elias aka Vella Eldo were nabbed.

The cops said the first three accused were directly involved in the murder and had been on the run. They are also in the ‘goonda’ list prepared under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), said an official.

A team headed by DySP G Venu and comprising Nedumbassery CI P M Byju, Aluva West CI Vinesh Kumar, Angamaly CI Mohammed Riyas and Edathala CI P J Noble is carrying out the probe.