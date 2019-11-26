50-year-old man arrested in Kochi for abusing children at Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of inappropriately touching and assaulting minor girls on the premises of a church. The accused — Surendra Babu, of Pachalam — has been charged under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, police said. The incident happened on November 21.

The accused sexually abused the children who were at the church to attend Bible class. He ran away from the spot soon after the incident. Later, the children complained to the vicar. Police launched a search based on the complaint filed by the vicar. The culprit was identified from CCTV visuals and arrested later.

