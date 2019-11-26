Grand opening to Tripunithura Vrishchikolsavam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vrishchikolsavam, the grand eight-day annual festival of Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Tripunithura was opened with the auspicious hoisting of the festival flag on Monday. The special poojas started with Brahmakalasam at 6.15am on Monday. At 8.30am renowned percussionist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and team performed pancharimelam.

The festival flag was hoisted at 7.30pm and various art performances and a cultural meeting were organised to mark the opening of the festival. Sreevalsan J Menon presented a musical concert at 9pm which was followed by a kathakali ensemble. Renowned kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi donned the role of Nalan. On Tuesday, the festival will start at 7.30am with pancharimelam performance by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and team. Kathakali performance will start at midnight every day.

The festival will conclude on December 2.