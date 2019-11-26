Kochi-based Synthite group vice-chairman George Paul passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: George Paul, vice-chairman of the Kochi-headquartered Synthite group, arguably the largest value-added spice company in the world, passed away on Tuesday.



Ever since his joining the company in 1977, Paul was instrumental in laying the foundations of Synthite along with his uncle and chairman CV Jacob and nourishing it to prosperity. During his tenure, Synthite progressed from a single product company to being market leaders in the value-added spice industry.



He was an active member of various industry and academic bodies and guided the quality-oriented spice industry. "George Paul was always vouched for his quick decision making, preciseness of communication, sportsmanship and authenticity. He has been a role model and guiding spirit to Synthite. The void created owing to his parting is irreparable," the company said, announcing his demise.



He is survived by his wife Liza George, son Paolo George (Deputy Managing Director- Symega Ingredients) and daughter Miria George. Synthite was established in 1972 by CV Jacob and today it has employee strength of 3000. A company with a turnover of Rs 1500 crores, is targeting to double its turnover by 2020.