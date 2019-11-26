The stuff of legends

Home Cities Kochi

Music video ‘Selling Dreams’, narrates the inspiring journey of Ukraine’s boxing icon, Thomas Poppov

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A boxing ring, engulfed by cheers and hoots. When the crowd almost gives up on Thomas, one of the boxers, he emerges with a brilliant comeback. Inspired by the life story of Thomas Poppov, Ukraine’s boxing icon, director Arun Mohan was bent on making a video, which would, in turn, encourage and inspire others.

He turned to his friends, the Renji brothers (Rohin, Ritin and Rabin Renji), for support. Under their banner and in association with Carnival Cinemas, Singapore, the brothers along with friend Aby John, produced ‘Selling Dreams’, a music video featuring Thomas himself and a host of international stars. A powerful tale of grit and persistence, ‘Selling Dreams’ is a must watch for everyone who has faced tribulations at some point or the other in their lives. The video was released on YouTube last month. 

“We have portrayed Thomas’ journey towards becoming a boxing champ. Thomas’ father never acknowledged his son’s love for the sport. Instead, he discouraged him constantly. His mother, however, played a significant role in encouraging the young boxer and stood up to the father,” says Rabin, one of the producers. 

Depicted accurately with powerful performances, Thomas’ childhood and adult life overlap each other, with crisp editing. Sung by Nigerian singer Gabriel Anaman featuring Kathy, the hip-hop video has evenly paced beats that one can tap their feet to. Lyrics such as ‘I’m the king of the ring’ with a young Thomas shadow boxing instil a sense of confidence in the viewer. Despite being bogged down by his father’s temper, Thomas refuses to give up. Eventually, father and son reunite in an exemplary manner, as portrayed in the video.

“Arun, who is based in Ukraine himself, has known Thomas for a while and has seen the growth of an icon. It didn’t take him long to realise that this story could be visualised in the form of a motivational video. In 2018, he told us about it and got us on board. We had complete support from the Ukraine Boxing Federation and studios in Ukraine and the US, not to mention Carnival Cinemas in Singapore.

Gabriel added life to our visuals. Our sound engineer Arun P A did a fantastic job too. With such backing and a stellar cast ( Timofii Biletskyi , Erick Sachko, Camela Cergola, Sebastian Hubeny , Nyasha Gomo), we were able to produce quality output,” says Rabin. Garnering views by the minute, ‘Selling Dreams’ will tug at your heartstrings and render a stimulating melody. 

