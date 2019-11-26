West Bengal youth held for transporting gold ornaments worth Rs 30.5 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special squad of Railway Police Force (RPF) on Monday took a youth from West Bengal into custody with 763.160g of gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 30.5 lakh. Sandeep Dolai, 20 was nabbed for carrying the ornaments, which included bracelets, waist-lets, bangles and rings, without valid documents, said RPF officials.

The RPF squad spotted Sandeep in the second-class coach of Kannur-Alleppey executive express (16308). “Sandeep was secretly transporting the ornaments from Trichur in a bag and on his person to evade GST. He was planning to supply the ornaments to various firms located in the main cities in the state and make high profit,” said an official.

The official said Sandeep was working with a gold ornament maker in Thrissur. “In the preliminary interrogation, Sandeep has confessed to transporting gold ornaments regularly to different firms in the state,” the official said.The recovered gold ornaments and the accused will be handed over to Sales Tax Officer, SGST Ernakulam for further action, said the official.

The special squad under T S Gopakumar, the assistant commissioner of RPF Ernakulam, and comprising SI P V Raju, head constables Saji Augustine, Aneesh M H and Madhu and constables Sreenivas and Suresh Abraham took Sandeep into custody.