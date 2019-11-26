Winners of short-film contest feted by KMRL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Monday distributed prizes of Atma short-film contest, organised as part of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The contest was conducted online.

KMRL received a total of 27 entries. The theme of the contest was ‘Greed’ based on Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote, “The world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed.”

Actor/director Srikanth Murali was the chairman of the jury panel, which chose ‘Naale’, a short film that portrayed the attitude of the current generation which is ignoring the earth, as the best film. Sudeep M V directed ‘Naale’, which received a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

‘Walk Way’, a funny take on a pickpocket and a greedy young man, was awarded the second prize and received a cash prize of Rs 20,000. It was directed by Nikhil Raj. The third prize and cash prize of Rs 10,000 were awarded to ‘Fish Moly ‘directed by Mujeeb Latheef.