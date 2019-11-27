Bharat Mata College bags A+ in NAAC accreditation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With 3.46 points, Bharat Mata College at Thrikkakara bagged A+ grade in the fourth cycle of NAAC accreditation. According to manager Fr Jacob G Palackapilly, the institution was a few points shy of getting the A++ grade. “A+ grade ensures that our college will be getting a plumper RUSA funding. Earlier, we had secured A grade and as a part of the grading bagged RUSA funding of Rs 2 crore,” he said.

“A higher RUSA funding will help us carry out many projects aimed at developing the college, both on academic and infrastructure front,” he said. The college manager credited the achievement to the various outreach programmes the college had been carrying out.

“The college has an NGO called ‘Before’ which has been carrying out various outreach programmes. As a part of the outreach programmes, the college NGO had adopted four wards in four panchayats. Another programme launched and implemented under the outreach programme was making women independent by helping them achieve self-employment,” he said. The promotion and use of renewable energy by the college was another factor that shifted the odds in the institution’s favour, said the manager.

“The campus is run on solar power and waste management is perfect. The NAAC evaluators were impressed by the clean and green campus,” said Fr Jacob. The college has also done well in the academics and the achievement is far above the university average, he added. “Result publications are meticulous and timely too,” he said.