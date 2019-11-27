Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery municipal bus is lit up to serve none

Already a white elephant, the bus terminal at Kalamassery is incurring additional expense with authorities lighting up the entire area every night 

Published: 27th November 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not only is the municipal bus stand at Kalamassery a waste of valuable resources, but it is also incurring additional expense in the form of a huge electricity bill, all due to the apathy of authorities.  Built spending Rs 3.25 crore at Kalamassery, the terminal, which nobody uses, is lit up every night supposedly to “prevent anti-social activities.”  For a power-crunched district, the Kalamassery municipality spends a sizeable amount every month as electricity bill for the terminal.

While the public decries the civic body’s apathy in putting the terminal to good use, the chairperson trivialises the issue saying the amount is just meagre.

“If we didn’t ensure proper lighting, the anti-social elements will occupy the area. We decided to do it after getting several complaints from residents in this regard. The municipality doesn’t consider it as an expense. The bi-monthly electricity bill comes to around Rs 2,000. We cannot let anyone use the public spot for illegal activities,” said Rukiya Jamal, chairperson, Kalamassery municipality. 

Meanwhile, KSEB officials said the bus stand generates huge bills every time.  “The KSEB has no role in maintaining the lights inside the stand, unlike the street lights on the stretch.  As most of the lights are on during night hours, it amounts to a sizeable electricity bill every time,” said a KSEB official. The local people think the municipality’s act is just a farce.

“If they wanted to prevent anti-social elements, why didn’t they illuminate the lower part of the stand. These are just excuses. We believe there is corruption,” said Dinesh K K, a resident. The terminal was inaugurated by the then Local Administration Minister K T Jaleel on December 24, 2017. Currently, private buses ply on the route till 9 pm and there is a service every 30 minutes. Two services are operated by the KSRTC too, but none of the above use the terminal.

More facilities 

Rukiya Jamal says the municipality did take up the matter of entry of buses into the terminal with KSRTC and private bus officials. “They cite lack of refreshment facilities as the reason behind their reluctance. The municipality has completed the tendering process to open kiosks to provide refreshments,” she said.  
“As most passengers board the bus from the front gate of the medical college, plying another 300 metres to the bus stand without any purpose, doesn’t make much sense to us. Moreover, the bus stand doesn’t have any facilities for bus operators,” said K B Suneer, district secretary, Private Bus Operators Association.

