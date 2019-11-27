Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation reluctant to buy third Ro-Ro vessel

Earlier, one of the vessels broke down on Monday after its engine stalled as the second generator became dysfunctional.

Ro-Ro vessel

Kochi corporation is reluctant to buy more Ro-Ro vessels (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the increasing demand for a backup vessel in addition to the existing two Ro-Ro vessels, reluctance from the part of Kochi corporation to procure one has become a stumbling block in the matter. 

“Though there were a few demands, we have no plans to buy an additional vessel for the time being,” said Anu R S, secretary, Kochi corporation. Meanwhile, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), operating firm of the RO-RO service, pointed at the need for regular maintenance of the vessel. “We proposed the plan of buying an additional vessel as a practical solution for the frequent technical snags of the two vessels. But it didn’t materialise for unknown reasons,” said Cyril V Abraham, commercial manager, KSINC. 

The officer has also highlighted the need for probable dry docking within a year. “As vessels have been plying for the past one year, one of the two ferries will be removed from service by mid-2020 for dry-docking in Cochin Shipyard. We will be left with no other option but to regulate traffic with one vessel during that time,” he added.  

Whereas the regular users of the service demand more commitment from the corporation. “At times, we have to remain for more 40 minutes to embark on the ferry when the two vessels ply simultaneously. It only increases with incessant break downs and maintenance works,” said Beyoj Varghese, a Vypeen native.     

Kochi Corporation Ro-Ro service Ro-Ro vessel
Comments

