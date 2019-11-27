Home Cities Kochi

Migrant worker smashes woman to death with spade in Kerala's Perumbavoor

This is the third murder of a woman in Perumbavoor involving a migrant labourer.

Published: 27th November 2019 01:12 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman was found brutally murdered in front of a shop at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district on Wednesday morning. Police identified the deceased as Deepa (42) of Kuruppumpaddy, Perumbavoor.

Police has taken Ummer Ali, an Assam native, into custody after zeroing in on the suspect by using the visuals from a CCTV camera near the shop.

The accused allegedly smashed the victim's face and head with a spade to murder her.

The body of the woman was found lying in front of a shop near Government Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor.

Though the accused managed to destroy the surveillance camera after committing the crime, the police recovered the visuals.

This is the third murder of a woman in Perumbavoor involving a migrant labourer.

Perumbavoor is known for a large population of migrant labourers after contractors started to bring labourers from West Bengal to cater to private plywood units operating there.

It was on April 28, 2016, that the first murder was reported when Jisha, a law student was brutally raped and murdered by  Assam native Ameerul, who was nabbed from his native place after police conducted a detailed investigation.

In the second incident, a Bengali worker identified as Bija was arrested for murdering a young woman at Idathikad near Perumbavoor after she resisted his attempt to snatch a gold chain from her grandmother's neck at their home.

