Recognitions keep coming towards 'Manjupaiyunna Manas' even after a year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recognitions are still coming through for the Malayalam drama ‘Manjupaiyunna Manas’ by Vaikom Malavika Theatre almost a year ago. It is the only Malayalam creation that was considered by the National Drama Theatre Group based in Hyderabad for its National Drama Festival.

“The drama has had a long run and is still attracting a big crowd, wherever it is staged,” said Pradeep Malavika, the owner of Vaikom Malavika theatre. According to him, the storyline of the drama appeals to the emotions of the audience.

“It tells the tale of Mumbai riot survivors. The story is about people from different backgrounds who are drawn together by fate, which later pulls them apart in a stroke of brutal luck,” said Pradeep. According to him, the drama, which has been written by Francis T Mavelikara and directed by Valsan Nisari, begins with the scene inside a train.

“The nature of the relationship between the three travellers—a man, woman and a child is only revealed towards the middle of the drama. They have all been separated from their loved ones and are travelling to Kerala for a fresh start,” he said. Everything goes okay for around 20 years and then all hell breaks loose.

“The arrival of a husband figure, who is the child’s father topples everything.

The trio who had grown close in the meantime are ripped apart by ghosts from past,” said Pradeep. According to him, the drama, which has received over 60 awards, is the first professional drama to be selected for the festival. The lead actor of the drama is Pradeep Malavika. Around six dramas from six languages are being staged on over 100 stages. The best act will be awarded a cash prize of `one lakh.