Accident opens municipality’s eyes; 2 vision-blocking shops razed

Two days after four lives were lost in a road accident in Angamaly, the municipality on Wednesday demolished two shops along the National Highway which obstructed the view of motorists.

Workers demolishing one of the two shops that blocked the vision of motorists entering the NH stretch from Church road | Arun Angela

Angamaly municipality decided to demolish the two shops after the public and motorists blamed the encroachment of shops at Bank Junction for the accident. “An emergency council meeting held on Tuesday decided to demolish the two shops. Both the opposition and the ruling councillors unanimously favoured demolishing the buildings.

There were complaints that the accidents at Bank Junction were caused because the two shops obstructed the view of motorists. Though the municipality had given licence for two shutters, the building owners installed four shutters. Based on that we decided to demolish the structures with immediate effect,” said Angamaly Municipality Chairperson M A Gracy. 

“The municipality started demolishing the two shops from 3.30pm. Though the public had raised complaints about the billboards and the location of the buildings, both the municipality and the NHAI played a blame game. Several accidents have happened in the past at the junction. The decision to demolish the shops will provide a huge relief to motorists as they will get a clear view while entering the NH,” said Saji Varghese, a councillor.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers led by Angamaly MLA Roji M John also tried to demolish the shops. However, the police intervened and stopped them. “Though the building owners were ready to demolish the structure after the accident on Monday, the municipality delayed it by serving a notice. So, we decided to remove the structure,” said Roji.  

ACCIDENT DUE TO AUTOrickshaw DRIVER’S NEGLIGENCE: MVD
Though the public and the police claim that the reckless driving of the bus driver resulted in the accident, the Motor Vehicles Department officials while speaking to TNIE confirmed that the accident was caused due to the negligence of the autorickshaw driver. “Earlier, we also thought that the accident was caused due to the rash and negligent driving of the bus driver.

But, when we analysed the CCTV visuals, we found that the accident was caused due to the negligence of the autorickshaw driver. It was the autorickshaw driver who took the wrong side to enter Church Road. Initially, we thought the accident happened when the family was returning from the church,” said S R Suresh, Joint RTO, Angamaly. 

