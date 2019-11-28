‘Give police cover to BPCL staff willing to work’ 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the proposed November 28 strike called by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) unions, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police to provide adequate protection for the entry and exit of non-striking employees, customers, visitors, vehicles to and from the refinery, office and project site at Ambalamugal, besides smooth movement of petroleum products from the premises.Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on the petition filed by BPCL seeking police protection in view of the proposed strike.

Adv Benny P Thomas, counsel for BPCL, submitted the police are duty-bound to provide adequate protection to the corporation and ensure its smooth functioning. The petitioner is engaged in the manufacture of motor and aviation fuel, diesel oil, kerosene and other diverse hydrocarbon oil and their blends.

Obstruction on manufacture or movement of these commodities will affect the supply of fuel, causing hardship to the public.The court also directed the police to ensure maintenance of law and order on the periphery of all the six entry points of the refinery premises and also its project sites in the event of strikes, dharna, march or demonstrations by the unions.