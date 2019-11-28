Home Cities Kochi

Homestays resent new rules

With tourist season in full swing, homestay owners allege new rules regarding commercialisation are hampering their prospects

Published: 28th November 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Fort Kochi, the most sought-after tourist destination in the district, has its hopes pinned on the ongoing tourist season. With flood wreaking havoc during the last season, Fort Kochi hopes to lure in tourists in hordes. But homestays in the coastal town aren’t one bit enthusiastic about the season, due to the new rules. According to Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala Hats), the rules regarding the commercialisation of homestays are spelling their doom.

Classification 
According to Hats, there are around 400 homestays in Ernakulam district. Of this, around 250 homestays operate in Fort Kochi alone.     According to M P Sivadathan, director, Kerala Hats, the homestay owners are facing trouble when they apply for classification certificate from the tourism department. The homestays are classified into Diamond, Gold and Silver, based on the facilities they provide.

For the tourism department to issue the classification certificate, a homestay has to get clearance certificates from the Local Self-Government Department besides NOC and owner certificates. “However, when someone approaches for these certificates, they ask us to submit a new building plan for converting our home into a commercial building. Homestays are made to provide a homely feel for the tourists. There is no point in calling it a ‘homestay’ if it is turned into a commercial building,” says Sivadathan.

What happens if commercialized according to Kerala Hats, if the buildings are commercialised, the owners will have to pay building tax, water tax and electricity charges according to the commercial tariff. “Homestays need to be classified under the domestic category. Our major source of revenue comes during the tourist season (September-February).

So running the homestay in other months under the commercial tariff isn’t feasible,” says David Lawrence, who is running Delight Home Stay in Fort Kochi for 25 years.Homestays automatically come under the ‘Green’ category of Kerala State Pollution Control Board. “However when turned into a commercial building, the board will ask for pollution certificate citing we are running a business,” adds Sivadathan.

According to homestay owners, the Tourism department supports them well. The fee for classification/reclassification of homestays was lowered from `7,500 to `3,000 recently. Due to the complexity in getting the certificates, around 50-60 homestays in Kochi are forced to operate without classification certificate. “Those without classification are operating with the guidelines set by the government. It is the LSGDs that is creating trouble for us,” says Sivadathan. 

“I had applied for Food and Safety licence in October. It’s been a month and I haven’t received the certificate yet. So when the District Tourism Promotion Councils (DTPC) comes for reclassification inspection, the homestay licence will be cancelled. The unfavourable stance taken by government bodies are affecting many homestay owners. The authorities should make the process smooth,” says David Lawrence.

Business picking up slowly
According to Christopher Walton, owner of Waltons Homestay, Fort Kochi, the economic crisis has brought down the bookings this year. “We used to get advanced bookings for Christmas. However, this year the scenario is different. Also, the authorities have not taken efforts to repair the roads in Fort Kochi. The same is the case with waste management. This creates a negative impact on tourism,” he adds.

