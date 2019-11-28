Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to get International Centre of Excellence in Design

The proposal gained steam ahead of the second edition of the Kerala Design Week, scheduled to be held at Bolgatty from December 12 to 14.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala government is planning to establish a Centre for Excellence in Design that will function as an international hub, opening the doors for talents from across the world to come together and design cutting-edge products.The proposed design hub will serve as an incubator for design professionals. The facility will come up at the Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery and the government will invite all globally reputed firms to come and explore the rich talent pool available in the state.

“Our biggest advantage is the rich talent pool. Keralites have always excelled in the creative industry and this will be an added attraction of the design hub. The government will provide the infrastructural requirements and facilitate setting up of the facility. It is planned on the lines of Dubai Design City and the industry will take the lead in executing the project,” said a top official.

The proposal gained steam ahead of the second edition of the Kerala Design Week, scheduled to be held at Bolgatty from December 12 to 14. “Any designer with a creative idea can approach the centre and explain his idea. He will get all support to develop the project. We will develop a creative ecosystem and invite global leaders in the design world to come and explore the facilities” said Kerala Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT) Arun Balachandran.

The need for such a centre arose after a Kochi Design Week (KDW) was held by the government last year with a view to showcase varied options in the area of design, he said. The Kerala Design Week is organised by the state Department of Information Technology in association with Asset Foundation.

