Local crime networks push prostitution, drugs eyeing migrant customers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Posing a major challenge to the police, the rise in the population of migrant labourers in Perumbavoor has fuelled illegal activities right from prostitution to drug trafficking. Police say organised crime rackets have established strong networks to supply women, drugs and illicit liquor to migrant workers who are ready to spend money. The government estimates that while Perumbavoor municipal area has around 3,000 migrant labourers, its suburbs have close to one lakh migrant labourers and they shell out an average of Rs 60 crore a month in the market.

“It’s a fact that as in any place elsewhere where a large number of migrant workers are settled, in Perumbavoor too a lot of illegal activities are flourishing to satiate the needs of the migrant workers. Only a migrant-inconclusive policing system will help to tackle the situation,” said Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development executive director Benoy Peter.

He said the police need to win the confidence of migrant labourers to deal with the rising number of crimes within the migrant community. “It’s the local criminal gangs that reap dividends by supplying women and drugs to migrant workers. Police have to admit the reality that there is a huge population of migrant workers in Perumbavoor,” Peter said. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick said the influx of migrant labourers is posing a big challenge to the police in tackling crimes in the area.

“There are two types migrant labourers- the first category comes with a long-term plan to work and the other comes to Kerala for a short stay of five to six months before relocating to another place. The migrant workers in the second category are trouble makers. As they are non-committal, they indulge in all sort of illegal activities. Though we have insisted that all those employing migrant workers for various jobs to collect a copy of their ID cards and submit it to the police station, many still do not adhere to it,”

Karthick said. He added the police have decided to organise camps in association with the Labour Departments in the coming days to verify the documents of migrant labourers.