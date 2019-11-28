Perumbavoor: Epicentre of migrant labourers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per an assessment conducted by the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, Murshidabad in West Bengal and Nagaon in Assam are the two corridors from where migration takes place to Ernakulam. “We did a study and found that a large number of migrant labourers arrives in Kerala from Murshidabad and Nagaon.

The influx still continues to Perumbavoor because the area is already known as a safe migration destination. In the next 10 years, the number of migrant workers in Perumbavoor will equal the number of locals. Kerala is now totally relying on the migrant labour force for hard physical work and we have to admit it as a reality,” said Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development executive director Benoy Peter. Enforcement agencies are a worried lot as more number of migrant workers is involved in crimes.

As per the data with the Home Department, crimes involving migrant workers increased by 20 per cent in Kochi this year. Till October, 340 cases involving people from other states were registered in the city compared to a total of 279 cases in 2018. In Ernakulam rural, 132 cases were registered till October 20 as against 208 cases in 2018.

Cases against migrant labourers in various districts

Cases registered by Railways