Shocking: Migrant labourer from Assam hacks woman to death in Perumbavoor

Though the accused managed to destroy the surveillance camera after committing the crime, the police retrieved the visuals

Published: 28th November 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Workers cleaning the spot where the body of the woman was found | Arun Angela (Inset) Accused Umar Ali

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: Three years after the brutal rape and murder of a law student in Perumbavoor, which sent shock waves across the state, the town witnessed another violent crime on Wednesday when a 38-year-old woman was found raped and murdered in front of a hotel in the wee hours. Perumbavoor police have arrested Umar Ali, 27, a native of Nagaon district, Assam, after scanning the visuals from a CCTV camera in the hotel building. Though the accused managed to destroy the surveillance camera after committing the crime, the police managed to retrieve the visuals. 

The body of the woman was found naked lying in a pool of blood in front of a hotel near Government Higher Secondary School.“The man who used to bring milk to the hotel first found the body by 4.30am. He then informed the hotel owners and they alerted the police. The accused was arrested when he was attempting to escape in disguise following a widespread search launched by the police,” said an officer with Perumbavoor police.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 1.30am. “The accused, who used to roam around Perumbavoor town, is a drug addict. It is suspected that he had a relationship with the woman, who was allegedly a sex worker. He had asked her to wait near the school at night. When she came to the spot, he entered into a verbal duel with her and dragged her towards the hotel and raped her in front of the building. When she resisted, he hacked the victim’s face and head with a spade to murder her,” said another officer. The victim was a divorcee.

Perumbavoor DySP PK Bijumon said the accused was arrested on charges of rape and murder. “The CCTV visuals we retrieved clearly show the accused dragging the woman. At that time she was resisting. He hacked her multiple times. There were several deep wounds on the body. From the visuals, it is clear that the accused alone committed the crime,” he added.

“Her organs were mutilated. The deep injuries on her head led to death,” said a police officer. After identifying the accused from the CCTV visuals, the police arrested him within an hour.“It took hours to clean the area as blood had spread on the entire area. We don’t know why the duo had arrived in front of the hotel at night,” said Shaji, manager of the hotel. Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick and other top officials visited the spot. The accused was produced before Perumbavoor court which remanded him to judicial custody on Wednesday.

Major murders by migrant  labourers in Perumbavoor

April 28, 2016

A 30-year-old law student was found murdered in her house at Perumbavoor. She was also brutally raped and her genitals mutilated. The police after conducting a detailed probe arrested a migrant worker identified as Ameerul Islam, hailing from Assam. After conducting the trial, a local court awarded death sentence to the accused. 

July 30, 2018 

Nimisha Thambi, 19, an undergraduate student, was murdered by a Bengal native. The accused slit her throat while she resisted his attempt to snatch a gold chain from the neck of her grandmother. The accused, Biju Mulla, 32, was nabbed by local people who later handed over him to the police.

