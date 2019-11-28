String bearer

Home Cities Kochi

Sitar maestro Rabindra Goswamy is performing  in the city at Banaras Soul Music

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Beatles’ George Harrison taking lessons from sitar maestro Ravi Shankar was probably one of the most interesting news for Indian music aficionados in the mid-nineties. The duo went on to release many collaborations, and the association changed the way the world perceived Indian instruments and their versatility.

Varanasi’s own sitarist Rabindra Goswamy shares similar views when it comes to the tunes he has been playing for over a century now. A Grade A artist with All India Radio, he has performed in over a dozen countries so far, including Holland, Switzerland, Europe and USA. He is performing in the city today as part of Banaras Soul Music at David Hall Art Gallery in Fort Kochi.

Goswamy has performed at multiple venues across Kerala, including Soorya Music Festival. He believes that despite the differences in technicalities, north and south Indian classical music shares many similarities. “Their systems work quite similarly, and there are common ragas too. One noticeable change is in the tempo, as Carnatic music is performed in a faster tempo while Hindustani relies on slower rhythm,” he says.

A music teacher in Varanasi, Goswamy has been training students of multiple ethnicities in sitar, including Koreans and Greeks. “They respect Indian classical music and come down here to learn what they can and apply it to the music of their country. The fusion of such styles are now widely accepted, thanks to maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar,” he says. 

A senior research fellow at the Yale University in Connecticut, he was also researching finding Indian ragas from Church Choir music. “I found and performed a few of them, and did few collaborations too. People seem to enjoy it a lot,” he adds.

When asked about the new trends in the music industry that dwells on electronically produced music, Goswamy thinks that such diversions are short-lived. “Indian classical music holds our soul, and that will always stay,” he concludes. Rabindra Goswamy will be playing alongside a tablist at the venue. City-based artist Joshe George Joseph will present a tribute to the sitarist.From 7pm to 8pm Free entry
 

