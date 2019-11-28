'Students must know ‘what’ and ‘why ‘ of career they make in management'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Personality development is extremely important for a successful management career. The balance of character and skill is what helps a professional achieve growth in any work situation. Mr Mahesh Nazare, the director, of Red Dot Training Institute, Mumbai was in the city recently as part of programmes conducted by SCMS Cochin School of Business to aid learning and development among their students. In conversation with management executives of the innovation, he speaks about why management orientation is important.



Why is personality development programmes (PDP) important for beginners?

Most students come from junior colleges where the level of professionalism is not great. They tend to be childish at times and do not know where to draw the line. Understanding professionalism is imperative. They need to realise that business schools are very different from a degree college. The whole purpose of PDP at the start of the 1st year is to set the stage right and create a road map. Its all about bringing about a change in their attitude and mindset.

Mahesh Nazare with the students of SCMS Cochin School of Business

One of the key observations is that students from the other states are very well exposed to different aspects of life and are a lot more confident—especially those from metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. I’m not sure if it is due to the upbringing or the peer groups they mingle with.



What is the main challenge you face while mentoring students from Kerala?

Strong Influence of the mother tongue is a big challenge. I have observed over the years that students predominantly speak in Malayalam. Our entire focus during PDP is to break that habit and have them converse in English more often. There is a big difference in ‘speaking the language’ and ‘speaking the language correctly’. A lot of them speak English but very few of them talk it right. Since they think in Malayalam, converting it to English and then speaking becomes a challenge. They end up making grammatical errors or sentence construction errors.

How do you assess the ambitions of youngsters in the state?

A lot of them are not very clear about what they want to do or achieve in life. They have a basic understanding of ‘what’ to do but are not clear about the ‘why’ part of it? We help them realise this and crystalize the process for them.

How can educational institutions instil confidence and ambition in students?

Students often suffer from varieties of stage fear. Since they don’t speak very often in English in public, they find it a little difficult to present their ideas. There is a saying ‘knowledge is power’, but I disagree with this statement. I think applied knowledge is real power. Students should be trained to present their ideas well and work towards practising solid communication.



What are the important traits that make a successful manager or entrepreneur?

Most students are not well-read. They are not familiar with famous books, authors or management gurus. They need to develop a strong culture of reading books and newspapers. We encourage them to subscribe to channels like TEDX on YouTube or watch lectures by management leaders and trainers.